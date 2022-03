OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau will arrive in Armenia today for a two day working visit, the Armenian Ministry of foreign Affairs informs.

On April 1 The OSCE Chairman-in-Offic will meet with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, the meeting will be followed by a joint press conference.

Within the framework of the visit, Zbigniew Rau will meet with Armenian president Vhagn Khachaturyan and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.