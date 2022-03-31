Everything cannot return to normal in one day – Cavusoglu on Armenian-Turkish relations

Everything cannot return to normal in one day, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with A Haber TV, speaking about Armenian-Turkish relations.

“Relations with Armenia improve. In addition to positive messages, we appointed special representatives after the elections [in Armenia]. They met face to face twice. They are constantly on the phone,” the Foreign Minister said.

“We have taken steps to increase confidence. Flights have begun, some steps are being taken regarding trade,” he added.

“There are also political contacts. Armenian Foreign Minister participated in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. I wanted the three of us [Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Turkey, and Azerbaijan] to come together, but it was not possible in Antalya,” the Turkish FM noted.

Cavusoglu once again said that Turkey holds consultations with Azerbaijan regarding the process of normalization with Armenia. The Turkish FM said that it is not possible to make any fundamental step without consulting with Azerbaijan. “The war is over, lessons must be drawn from it, and steps must be taken for the stability of South Caucasus. If Armenia has this same perception, both us and Azerbaijan will normalize relations with Armenia, borders will be opened, trade will start,” Cavusoglu said.