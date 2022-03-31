Armenian Ambassador briefs UK Minister for Europe on latest developments in Artsakh

On 31 March Armenia’s Ambassador to UK Varuzhan Nersesyan met with UK Minister of State for Europe and North America James Cleverley.

Issues of regional security and stability were touched upon during the conversation. Ambassador Nersesyan presented the latest developments in Artsakh, on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, in particular, the ongoing provocations of the Azerbaijani armed forces against the civilian population of Artsakh, the incessant attempts to intimidate them, apply psychological pressure, ceasefire violations, which led to humanitarian crisis in Artsakh.

Ambassador Nersesyan stressed the necessity for urgent action by the UK and the international community to de-escalate the situation, as well as the need for a balanced and targeted approach.

Reference was made to a number of areas of bilateral cooperation, which will contribute to the expansion of relations between the two countries.

The Ambassador also referred to the importance of the process of democratic reforms in Armenia, highly appreciating the support provided by the United Kingdom.

The parties referred to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Armenia and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, noting that during this period serious work has been done to enrich the Armenian-British bilateral agenda.