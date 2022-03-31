Armenian Ambassador briefs Rep. David Price on security environment in the region

On March 30th, Lilit Makunts, Armenian Ambassador to the United States, met with Chairman of House Democracy Partnership (HDP), Congressman David Price (D-NC).

Ambassador Makunts emphasized the membership of National Assembly of Armenia as a partner to HDP and highly assessed the effective cooperation between two legislative bodies.

Ambassador Makunts briefed the Congressman on the security environment around Armenia and Artsakh and stressed the need for active engagement by the US and other Co-Chairs of Minsk Group to restrain the further escalation by Azerbaijan in the region.

During the meeting Ambassador Makunts, by the order of the President of the National Assembly of Armenia, handed over to Congressman Price the “Medal of Honor” for his significant contribution to the development and strengthening of the Armenian-American inter-parliamentary friendly relations.