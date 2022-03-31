Armenia reiterates willingness to start peace talks with Azerbaijan imminently

Armenia is proposing concrete and logical solutions on delimitation and demarcation, opening of regional infrastructure, ruling out military escalation in Nagorno Karabakh, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the government sitting today

“There is no ground for accusing us of denialism and breach of agreements,” the prime Minister stressed.

he reiterated the willingness of the republic of Armenian to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan.

“Armenia is ready to start the peace talks imminently,” PM Pashinyan said.

Nikol Pashinyan confirmed that he will meet with the President of the European Council Charles Michel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels on April 6.

“I hope to discuss and agree on all issue related to the start of peace talks with the Azerbaijani President,” he noted.