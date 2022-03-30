No excuse for the defeat: Armenian football authorities and players apologize for 9-0 defeat to Norway

Although the match was friendly, there is no excuse for this defeat, the Football Federation of Armenia, the national team players and coaching staff said in a statement after the 9-0 defeat in an away match against Norway.

“We assure you that in a very short period of time we will analyze what happened and will draw relevant conclusions, and the Armenian national team will play again in June, at the start of the League of Nations tournament, in better form,” the statement reads.

“We have one goal – to reach the final round of Euro 2024. The Football Federation of Armenia, the players of the national team and the coaching staff will make every effort to achieve this goal,” they added.

They apologized to all the fans for this result, adding that “we have always been united both after victories and defeats.”

“We hope that in the near future the Armenian national team will once again bring joy to the thousands of fans of our team with its game,” the statement concluded.