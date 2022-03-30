Azerbaijani armed forces remain in the same strongholds on Karaglukh – Artsakh InfoCenter

During the night and this morning, no significant ceasefire violations were registered along the line of contact of Artsakh, the operative-tactical situation did not change and remains tense., Artsakh’s IncoCenter reports.

The Azerbaijani armed forces remain in the same strongholds on Karaglukh, no positional changes have been reported.

The authorities of the Artsakh Republic together with the command staff of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and through various diplomatic means continue the consistent work to ensure the withdrawal of the Azerbaijani troops to their initial positions and to stabilize the military-political situation.

In parallel, the Artsakh Armed Forces are carrying out their functions, continuously improving the defensive fortifications and mechanisms of the republic.