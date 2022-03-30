Armenia deeply concerned about terrorist attacks in Israel – MFA

Armenia is deeply concerned about recent terrorist attacks that claimed innocent lives in Israel, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan said in a Twitter post.

“We hope that the forthcoming religious holidays will be time of tolerance. Our deepest condolences to the families of victims,” Hunanyan said.

Five people were shot dead by a Palestinian gunman in a suburb of the Israeli city of Tel Aviv, in the third deadly attack of its kind in a week.

It happened on Tuesday evening in Bnei Brak, one of the country’s most populous ultra-Orthodox Jewish areas.

The gunman was shot dead by police, a paramedic at the scene said.

Israel security forces were on high alert after attacks by Israeli Arabs last Tuesday and Sunday, which left six people dead.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the country was “currently dealing with a new wave of terrorism”.