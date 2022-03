Real Madrid have announced that coach Carlo Ancelotti has tested positive for Covid-19, meaning that the Italian coach will not be managing the team when Los Blancos face Celta Vigo this Saturday.

Ancelotti’s presence in London for the first leg of the Champions League Quarterfinals against Chelsea next Wednesday is also questionable right now.

Ancelotti’s assistant coach and son Davide Ancelotti will be expected to coach the team as long as Carlo is out.