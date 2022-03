Reports of rising tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh are a matter of concern, and the UN welcomes efforts to reduce tensions in the trilateral format, as well as by the OSCE Minsk Group, UN Secretary General’s Spokesperson Stefan Dujarric said on Tuesday.

“We are concerned about reports of tensions in and around Nagorno-Karabakh. We welcome the trilateral de-escalation efforts and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format,” he said.