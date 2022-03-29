Russia hopes the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh will end with a peace treaty – Matvienko

Russia hopes that the current situation around Nagorno-Karabakh will end with a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko said at a meeting of the Council of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.

“We very much hope that this situation will end with a peace treaty, we sincerely wish this,” Matvienko said, commenting on the statements of the speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova and the speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan regarding a possible peace treaty.

Moscow expects that the tension in Nagorno-Karabakh will be resolved on the basis of a tripartite statement by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia dated November 9, 2020, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko told TASS.

“We expect that all this will still be settled within the framework of the tripartite statement of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia dated November 9, 2020,” he said.

The question of whether the Azerbaijani troops will be withdrawn to their previous positions, he said, “it should be addressed to Baku.” “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs [of Russia] made its statement, expressing concern about the escalation of tension in the Karabakh zone,” Rudenko said.