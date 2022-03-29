Postage stamps dedicated to the Kingdom of Van put into circulation

Eleven postage stamps dedicated to the theme “16th definitive issue. Van Kingdom” were put into circulation today. The postage stamps depict a bronze winged figurine with human torso (24,0 x 9,0 cm) of Van Kingdom. The figurine is dated 8th-7th century B.C. and kept in the State Hermitage Museum of Saint Petersburg.

Date of issue: March 29, 2022

Designer: David Dovlatyan

Photographer: Vladimir Terebenin

Printing house: Cartor, France

Size: 20,0 x 24,0 mm

Stamps per sheet: 20 pcs

Print run: 10 – 1 680 000 pcs

20 – 700 000 pcs

50 – 1 200 000 pcs

70 – 700 000 pcs

100 – 1 800 000 pcs

230 – 300 000 pcs

290 – 300 000 pcs

400 – 700 000 pcs

450 – 600 000 pcs

1000 – 300 000 pcs

1600 – 300 000 pcs