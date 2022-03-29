Postage stamps dedicated to the Kingdom of Van put into circulation

Eleven postage stamps dedicated to the theme “16th definitive issue. Van Kingdom” were put into circulation today. The postage stamps depict a bronze winged figurine with human torso (24,0 x 9,0 cm) of Van Kingdom. The figurine is dated 8th-7th century B.C. and kept in the State Hermitage Museum of Saint Petersburg.
Date of issue: March 29, 2022
Designer: David Dovlatyan
Photographer: Vladimir Terebenin
Printing house: Cartor, France
Size: 20,0 x 24,0 mm
Stamps per sheet: 20 pcs
Print run: 10 – 1 680 000 pcs
20 – 700 000 pcs
50 – 1 200 000 pcs
70 – 700 000 pcs
100 – 1 800 000 pcs
230 – 300 000 pcs
290 – 300 000 pcs
400 – 700 000 pcs
450 – 600 000 pcs
1000 – 300 000 pcs
1600 – 300 000 pcs