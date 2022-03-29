Azerbaijani troops hold bases in Karaglukh, no major incidents reported – Artsakh InfoCenter

During the night and as of 10 am, no significant ceasefire violations were registered along the Artsakh line of contact. The operative-tactical situation remained tense, with a certain positive tendency to improve, Artsakh’s InfoCenter reports.

Azerbaijani troops continue to remain at the same bases in Karaglukh, adjacent to Parukh. The Armed Forces of Artsakh continue to take additional measures to strengthen their defensive positions and restrain the enemy.

Work with the Russian peacekeeping command staff to prevent possible provocations by Azerbaijan and to withdraw the Azerbaijani armed forces to their starting positions continues.

The relevant structures of Artsakh are following the situation and the actions of the Azerbaijani side by all possible mechanisms, and, if necessary, will report on further developments.