Artsakh lawmakers expect Azerbaijani forces to return to starting positions

Gas supply is a purely humanitarian issue, and Azerbaijan has used it as a means of exerting psychological pressure on the people of Artsakh, the factions of the Artsakh National Assembly said in a statement.

However, they noted, the people of Artsakh, once again displaying high civil responsibility, were able to overcome the situation.

The gas supply artificially disrupted on by Azerbaijan, was restore on March 28.

“This policy of repression has been highly criticized by the Republic of Armenia, the peacekeeping forces of the Russian Federation and the international community, in particular, the Russian Federation, the United States, France, a number of other countries and international organizations,” the statement reads.

All the factions of the National Assembly of the Artsakh Republic express gratitude to the international structures and friends, for showing a principled attitude.

“At the same time, highly appreciating the retaliatory steps taken by the Russian peacekeeping forces stationed in the Artsakh Republic, we expect the return of the Azerbaijani armed forces to the starting positions,” the factions stated.