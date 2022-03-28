Zelensky lists priorities in upcoming talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says his priorities will be sovereignty and territorial integrity at the next round of negotiations with Russia, the BBC reports.

Peace talks are due to take place in Turkey this week.

“Effective guarantees of security are a must,” he said.

“Obviously our goal is peace and return to normal life in our country as soon as possible”, he says.

But in comments made to Russian journalists earlier in the day, Zelensky adopted a different tone, saying Ukraine was willing to assume neutral status and compromise over the status of the eastern Donbas region as part of a peace deal.

In the video call that the Kremlin pre-emptively warned Russian media not to report, Zelensky said any agreement must be guaranteed by third parties and put to a referendum.

“Security guarantees and neutrality, non-nuclear status of our state. We are ready to go for it”, he added speaking in Russian.