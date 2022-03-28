Bad peace preferable from any war: Armenian, Kyrgyz Parliament Speakers talk bilateral relations, regional security

On March 28, the President of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan met with Talant Mamytov, Speaker of Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of the Kyrgyz Republic Talant Mamytov.

The sides discussed the perspectives of cooperation within the framework of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, emphasizing the necessity of the parliamentary diplomacy and active cooperation of the Friendship Groups.

The Armenian Parliament Speaker highlighted the constructive cooperation of the delegations of the two countries in the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly and other parliamentary platforms.

The Kyrgyz counterpart reminded about the protocol on the ceasefire of the Nagorno Karabakh signed in Bishkek in 1994, documenting that bad peace is preferable from any war. Touching upon issues of establishment and peace in the region, both sides emphasized the support for the peace agenda.

The parties exchanged views on perspectives of decentralized cooperation. In this context they emphasized the upcoming exchange programs between the second cities of the two countries – Gyumri and Osh.