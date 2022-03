The Oscars film academy has said it “condemns” Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock at the ceremony, and has launched a formal review of the incident.

A statement said it would “explore further action and consequences” in accordance with California law, and the body’s standards of conduct.

Smith slapped Rock in the face on stage after the comic made a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

He went on to win the best actor Oscar.

Oscars condemns Will Smith slap and launches review