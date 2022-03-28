Oscars 2022: Coda triumphs with three major awards

Coda has been named this year’s best picture at an Oscars ceremony that featured an unusual confrontation between Will Smith and Chris Rock.
The Apple TV+ drama, bought from 2021’s Sundance film festival for a record-breaking $25m, became the first film from a streamer to win the award. It’s a remake of French film La Famille Bélier, focusing on the only hearing member of a deaf family.
“Thank you to the Academy for letting us make history,” said producer Philippe Rousselet. Producer Patrick Wachsberger thanked the Academy for “recognizing a movie of love and family in this difficult time.”
Troy Kotsur won best supporting actor for his role in the film, making him the second deaf actor to bring home an Oscar, joining his co-star Marlee Matlin who won for Children of a Lesser God in 1987.
Sian Heder, Coda’s writer-director, won best adapted screenplay becoming the first woman to bring home the award by herself since Emma Thompson in 1995. Coda has become the first best picture winner with less than four nominations since 1932’s Grand Hotel.
The night’s winners:
- Best Picture: “CODA”
- Best Director: Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
- Best Lead Actor: Will Smith, “King Richard”
- Best Lead Actress: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
- Best Supporting Actor: Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
- Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
- Best Sound: “Dune”
- Best Cinematography: “Dune”
- Best Documentary Short Subject: “The Queen of Basketball”
- Best Visual Effects: “Dune”
- Best Animated Feature: “Encanto”
- Best Animated Short Film: “The Windshield Wiper”
- Best International Feature Film: “Drive My Car” (Japan)
- Best Live Action Short Film: “The Long Goodbye”
- Best Costume Design: “Cruella”
- Best Original Screenplay: Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”
- Best Adapted Screenplay: Siân Heder, “CODA”
- Best Original Score: “Dune”
- Best Film Editing: “Dune”
- Best Documentary Feature: “Summer of Soul (…Or When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”
- Best Production Design: “Dune”
- Best Original Song: “No Time to Die,” from “No Time to Die”
- Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”