Azerbaijani invasion of area under the responsibility of Russian peacekeepers continues – Armenia MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia hails the fact that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs have made a clear assessment of the recent escalation of the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, stating that it is a consequence of the movement of Azerbaijani troops.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that it called on the Azerbaijani side to withdraw its army units. On March 27, the Russian Defense Ministry issued a statement saying that the Azerbaijani side had withdrawn its units from the Parukh settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Nevertheless, the Armenian Foreign Ministry states that the incursion of Azerbaijani units into Nagorno Karabakh in the area of ​​responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continues, which is reflected in the attached maps.

“We expect that the peacekeeping force of the Russian Federation in Nagorno Karabakh will take concrete measures to stop the intrusion of Azerbaijani units into the area of ​​responsibility of the peacekeepers and to withdraw the Azerbaijani armed forces. We consider it necessary to conduct a proper investigation of the actions of the peacekeeping contingent during the whole period of invasion of the Azerbaijani units, to answer a number of questions,” the Ministry stated.

Note on the maps:

In both maps, the outline of the responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is taken from the website of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The map describing the situation on March 24, 2022 clearly shows that there are no Azerbaijani bases in the area of ​​responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh.

The map showing the situation at 09:00 on March 29, 2022 shows that Azerbaijani bases are located in the area of ​​responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh.