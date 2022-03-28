Azerbaijan preparing ground for new provocations – Armenian Security Council

At today’s sitting, the Security Council of the Republic of Armenia discussed the security situation around Nagorno Karabakh, assessing it as extremely tense.

According to the Security Council, the analysis of the situation shows that the Republic of Azerbaijan, trying to find imaginary justifications, is preparing the ground for new provocations and attacks in the direction of Nagorno Karabakh, at the same time accusing the Republic of Armenia of destructive actions when it comes to the peace agreement.

In the current situation, the Security Council considers it necessary to reaffirm the previous position of the Republic of Armenia and offers the Republic of Azerbaijan to immediately start negotiations on a comprehensive peace agreement.

The Security Council, drawing the attention of the international community on the probability for armed clashes in Nagorno Karabakh and on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, considers it necessary to launch international containment mechanisms to prevent further military escalation and ethnic cleansing in the region.