Armenian FM briefs Russian Co-Chair of the Minsk Group on situation after Azerbaijan’s invasion of Parukh

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received the Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Khovayev.

The parties discussed the situation created by the violation of the Nagorno-Karabakh line of contact in the area of ​​responsibility of the Russian Federation peacekeeping contingent in the village of Parukh, which started on March 24 due to the Azerbaijani invasion.

Reference was made to other actions of the Azerbaijani side aimed at creating a humanitarian crisis in Artsakh, targeting the civilian population and ethnic cleansing. The need to withdraw the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces to their starting positions on March 23 was stressed.

Minister Mirzoyan presented the position of the Armenian side on starting negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on a peace agreement within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship. The importance of the of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs in full was reaffirmed.