Armenia denies transferring Su-30 jets to Russia for use against Ukraine

The Armenian Ministry of Defense has denied transferring four Su-30 jets to Russia for use against Ukraine.

Azerbaijani Haber Global TV channel broadcasting in Turkey, citing unknown sources of Turkish intelligence, published an article claiming that Armenia had transferred four Su-30 planes to Russia for use in hostilities against Ukraine.

“The information is absolutely false. All the planes in the arsenal of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia, together with the crew, are in their place, fulfilling the set tasks,” the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The Ministry also said that another statement in the same report claiming that Armenia is one of the main directions for transferring mercenaries from Syria for fighting in Ukraine is also false.