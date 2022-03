Armenian ice dancers Tina Garabedian and Simon Proulx-Sénécal placed fifth in ice dancing at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Montpellier, France.

Olympic champions Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France took the gold with 229.82 points.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the U.S. were second at 222.39 and their compatriots Madison Chock and Evan Bates third at 216.83.