Russia calls on parties to Karabakh conflict to respect provisions of trilateral statements

Russia calls on the parties to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh to exercise restraint and ensure that the trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan are respected, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry expressed extreme concern about the growing tension in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“The facts of armed penetration into the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and violation of the ceasefire recorded in the information bulletin of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation dated March 26, 2022, go contrary to the provisions of the statement of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia dated November 9, 2020,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

It said the Russian peacekeeping contingent, in cooperation with both sides, is taking necessary measures to de-escalate the situation in the region.