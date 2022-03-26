Azerbaijani troops resort to aggression, attempt to advance – Artsakh MoD

On March 26, at around 11:00 am, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces again resorted to aggressive actions, using firearms of various calibers trying to advance in the direction of the eastern borderline of the Artsakh Republic, in the area under the responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping troops, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reports.



Defense Army units take adequate measures to stop the enemy’s advance. Steps are being taken with the Russian peacekeeping command to find ways to resolve the situation.



The press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh will provide regular updates on the developments of the situation.