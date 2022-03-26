Azerbaijani forces hold the occupied positions, negotiations continue – Artsakh MoD

During the night and this morning, the operative-tactical situation along the entire line of contact, including the eastern border, has been relatively stable, no significant ceasefire violations have been reported, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry informs.

The Azerbaijani side continues to hold the positions occupied on March 24. Negotiations are continuing over their return to their starting positions.

The condition of two of the Defense Army servicemen wounded in the March 25 Azerbaijani provocation remains extremely serious, the condition of one serviceman is moderate, and the condition of twelve is satisfactory.