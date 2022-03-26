Artsakh applies to Putin, asks to increase the peacekeeping contingent

During the sitting of March 25, Artsakh’s Security Council made a decision to address an official letter to the President of the Russian Federation, Chairman of the Security Council Vladimir Putin, proceeding from the military-political situation in the Artsakh Republic.



The letter refers to the fact that since the day of the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh, in general, the military staff has acted with high efficiency, fulfilling its tasks. It notes that many issues created by the Azerbaijani military-political leadership were resolved with the direct, rapid and active participation of the troops, due to which Artsakh began to overcome the consequences of the war.



However, since March 8, 2022, the Azerbaijani side has been carrying out humanitarian, psychological and military aggression with great intensity.



Describing in detail the aggressive actions of Azerbaijan launched against the population of Artsakh since the beginning of March, including the military aggression against Parukh and the surrounding areas, a number of suggestions are presented at the end of the letter.

President of the Artsakh Republic, President of the Security Council Arayik Harutyunyan said, in part:



“The Security Council of the Artsakh Republic has decided to apply to you, asking you to take measures to ensure that the Azerbaijani leadership complies with the provisions of the Statement adopted on November 9, 2020.



The people of Artsakh need security conditions to live in our historical land and to heal the wounds of war. However, as it was presented, Azerbaijan’s offensive operations do not make it possible to engage in a peaceful daily life, so we believe that additional security measures are needed.



Accordingly, we consider that the current number of peacekeeping personnel and technical means provided under the Statement is insufficient for the full implementation of the peacekeeping mission in Artsakh, taking into account the growing nature of Azerbaijan’s military aspirations.

In addition to suppressing the current Azerbaijani aggression and withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces to their starting positions, please review the current number of Russian peacekeepers and the number of supporting means, and increase the number of both military personnel and equipment.



It should be added that the Artsakh authorities have established constructive working relations with the peacekeeping troops, we are ready to provide the staff with the necessary living conditions. The construction works to be carried out for that purpose have already been undertaken.”