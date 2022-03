Armenian PM meets with representatives of extra-parliamentary forces

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took part in the regular sitting of the Consultative Assembly on Cooperation with Extra-Parliamentary Political Forces.

The meeting was attended by Republic Party chairman Aram Sargsyan, Fair Armenia Party chairman Norair Norikyan, Armenia’s European Party chairman Tigran Khzmalyan, Christian-Democratic Party chairman Levon Shirinyan, United Motherland Party chairman Mher Terteryan, Sovereign Armenia Party chairman David Sanasaryan, Social Democrat Hunchakian Party Armenia Office Head Sedrak Achemian and Tigran Arzakantsyan.