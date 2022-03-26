PoliticsTop

Armenian Ambassador, US Co-Chair of the Minsk Group discuss escalation of tensions in Artsakh

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 26, 2022, 12:25
Less than a minute

On March 25, 2012, Armenia’s Ambassador to the US Lilit Makunts and the US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group,  Andrew Schofer, discussed the escalation of tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), as well as the humanitarian issues caused by the disruption of gas supplies, the Embassy informs.

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email March 26, 2022, 12:25
Less than a minute
Show More
Back to top button