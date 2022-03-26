Armenian Ambassador, US Co-Chair of the Minsk Group discuss escalation of tensions in Artsakh

On March 25, 2012, Armenia’s Ambassador to the US Lilit Makunts and the US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, Andrew Schofer, discussed the escalation of tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), as well as the humanitarian issues caused by the disruption of gas supplies, the Embassy informs.
