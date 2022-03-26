Armenia expects Russian peacekeepers to take concrete, visible steps to resolve the situation in Artsakh – MFA

The recent statements issued by the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense of Azerbaijan once again clearly show that the aim of the policy of systematic violence and intimidation of Azerbaijan against Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) is the ethnic cleansing of the Armenian settlements there, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Thus, it said, on March 24, the invasion of the village of Parukh in Nagorno-Karabakh was preceded by the indiscriminate firing of Armenian settlements on civilian infrastructure, as well as the harassment of the Armenian population of the village of Khramort near the village of Parukh.

“In parallel with this invasion and provocation of hostilities, in unprecedented cold weather conditions, Azerbaijan has been disrupting the operation of a vital gas pipeline for several weeks, putting the people of Nagorno Karabakh on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe. Moreover, in order to complete its policy of ethnic cleansing and to implement the policy of genocide of the Armenians of Artsakh with new vigor, Azerbaijan demands with its statements the withdrawal of the self-defense forces of the Armenian population of Nagorno Karabakh,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“The statements of the Azerbaijani Foreign and Defense Ministries prove that Azerbaijan’s aggression in Nagorno Karabakh in the area of ​​responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping troops is pre-planned, which is a clear contempt for the commitments made in the November 9, 2020 tripartite statement, including the provision requiring the sides to stop on their positions,” the Armenian Foreign Ministry stated.

“The international community must take effective and targeted steps to prevent attempts to destabilize the situation in the South Caucasus. At the same time, we believe that it is necessary to properly investigate the actions of the peacekeeping contingent during the intrusion of Azerbaijani troops into the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, and formulate a clear demand for the Azerbaijani troops to return to their positions,” the statement reads.

“We also expect the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh to take concrete, visible steps to resolve the situation, to prevent new casualties and hostilities,” the Ministry stated.