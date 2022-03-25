World Championships: Armenian ice dancers qualify for the final

Armenian ice dancers Tina Garabedian and Simon Proulx-Sénéca made it to the finals of the World Figure Skating Championships under way in Montreal, France.

The couple was 14th place in the short program and will take part in the free program on March 26.

The Armenia figure skaters scored 68.50 points in the short program, including 38.21 points for technique and 30.29 points for creativity.

France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cicero topprd the ranking with 92.73 points, which is a world record.

A total of 31 couples participated in tbe Rytm Dance.