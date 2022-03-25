UN calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to exercise restraint

UN Secretary-General António Guterres calls on Azerbaijan and Armenia to exercise restraint amid the aggravation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, UN Secretary General Stéphane Dujarric told a briefing today.

“The Secretary General is concerned about reports of new fighting in and around Nagorno-Karabakh. The Secretary General calls on the parties to refrain from any actions and statements that could lead to an escalation of the situation, and to resolve all issues, including those of a humanitarian nature, through direct dialogue within the existing formats,” he said.