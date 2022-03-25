Russia considers accepting Bitcoin for oil and gas

Russia is considering accepting Bitcoin as payment for its oil and gas exports, according to a high-ranking lawmaker, RBC reports.

Pavel Zavalny, who heads Russia’s State Duma committee on energy, says “friendly countries” could be allowed to pay in the crypto-currency or in their local currencies.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he wanted “unfriendly” countries to buy its gas with rubles.

Zavalny said on Thursday that the country has been exploring alternative ways to receive payment for energy exports.

“We have been proposing to China for a long time to switch to settlements in national currencies for rubles and yuan,” said Mr Zavalny. “With Turkey, it will be lira and rubles.”

Cryptocurrency is another option, the lawmaker said.