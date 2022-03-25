President Harutyunyan convenes enlarged meeting of the Security Council

On March 25, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened an enlarged meeting of the Security Council.

The Head of the State noted that the recent events taking place in the country are forcing to form a new agenda, as the Azerbaijani side is destabilizing the situation through an obvious provocation.

“The Russian-Ukrainian conflict assumed that the Azerbaijani side would take the chance to resort to various provocations in Artsakh. Both the gas supply disruption and the incursion into the village of Parukh in the Askeran region, as well as instigating certain military operations, have shown that the Azerbaijani authorities respect neither the trilateral statement made in November 2020 nor the political commitments taken at various levels after that.

Nevertheless, I want to urge our population to keep calm, as, despite the difficulties and obstacles, we continue to work closely with the Russian peacekeeping troops deployed in Artsakh to stabilize the situation,” the President said.

On behalf of the authorities and the Security Council members, President Harutyunyan conveyed profound condolences and support to the families of the martyrs perished on March 25 for the defense of the Motherland, while wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded.

Artsakh Republic Defense Minister Kamo Vardanyan delivered a report on the situation on the line of contact.

A range of issues relating to overcoming the current challenges was on the discussion agenda.