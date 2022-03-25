PM Pashinyan congratulates EU’s Michel on re-election

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to the President of the European Council Charles Michel on his re-election. The Prime Minister’s message reads:

“Your Excellency,

Please accept my warm congratulations on your re-election as President of the European Council.

The two and a half years of your tenure coincided with a period of unprecedented challenges facing humanity. During this period, the European Union and Armenia have worked together to fight the spread of the pandemic, worked together to eliminate the consequences of the war and to establish lasting peace.

Despite all these challenges, we have managed to advance our multi-layered cooperation agenda, which was marked by the entry into force of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, as well as the Roadmap for the implementation of the latter, the signing of a number of agreements between Armenia and the European Union, agreeing on guideline programs within the framework of the Eastern Partnership.

In this regard, I remember our meetings, comprehensive discussions and exchange of ideas with warmth.

I am confident that in the coming years we will maintain the dynamics of our contacts and cooperation for the benefit of deepening the partnership between the Republic of Armenia and the European Union and jointly overcoming the problems we all face.

I would like to take this opportunity to reaffirm Armenia’s commitment to the common fundamental values, as well as to convey to you my best wishes for new success.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.”