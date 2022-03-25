Efforts being made to force Azerbaijani troops back to starting positions – Artsakh InfoCenter

The authorities of the Artsakh Republic are in active dialogue with the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops stationed in the Republic, Artsakh’s InfoCenter says.

Every effort is being made to ensure that the Russian side take appropriate measures at all levels within its mission to return the Azeri troops to make the Azerbaijani forces that invaded the village of Parukh in the Askeran region on March 24 return to their starting positions.

At the same time, the Artsakh Armed Forces are taking additional measures to ensure the security of nearby villages.



“We expect that as a result of consistent work, the Russian peacekeeping mission will be able to resolve the issues that have arisen in its sphere of control, and population will return to their homes with additional security guarantees after the withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces,” the InfoCenter said.