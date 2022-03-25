At least 5 Azerbaijani troops killed, Armenian soldier wounded – Artsakh Defense Army

IN gross violation of the November 9 trilateral statement, on March 24, units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces entered the area of ​​responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping troops in Artsakh, took control of Parukh village and adjacent positions in the Askeran region, Artsakh’s Defense Ministry reports.

Hours-long negotiations between the Russian peacekeeping troops and the relevant bodies of Artsakh did not yield significant results, the enemy did not return to the starting positions.

Moreover, during the night, Azerbaijani forces opened fire on the units of the Defense Army, using both firearms of different caliber, assault rifles and a strike drone. At least five Azerbaijani servicemen were killed, one Armenian soldier is wounded, the Ministry said.

“As of 09:00, the situation is relatively stable. We expect that the Russian peacekeepers will take measures to force the Azerbaijani units return to their starting positions,” the Defense Ministry stated.