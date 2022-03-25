Artsakh Ombudsman visits 14 wounded servicemen at Stepanakert Hospital

At the Stepanakert Military Hospital, Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender visited 14 servicemen wounded as a result of the March 25 criminal acts committed by Azerbaijan.

According to the verified information, one person is in serious condition, the condition of two others is assessed as extremely severe.

Private conversations with the wounded revealed that almost all cases of injuries were registered due to the use of drones by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

“Such actions against military personnel in the context of the ceasefire should be considered as crimes and violations of international humanitarian law. The private conversations with the wounded have shown that some of them were deliberately targeted by drones as they tried to provide first aid to injured friends,” the Ombudsman said.

It is reported that having the opportunity to monitor the area with UAVs, the Azerbaijani side struck at the moment when a humanitarian operation was being carried out by the military personnel.

“In the conditions of systematic ethnic cleansing and genocidal actions carried out by the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan, the Artsakh Defense Forces indisputably carry out self-defense enshrined in international documents to ensure the right to life and existence of the people of Artsakh,” Gegham Stepanyan said.