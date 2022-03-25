Armenian FM briefs US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State on Azerbaijani provocations

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried.

The parties touched upon regional security issues. The RA Foreign Minister presented the situation created as a result of the violation of the Nagorno Karabakh line of contact by Azerbaijan and the invasion of the Parukh village of Artsakh.

The Minister stressed that Azerbaijan is grossly violating its obligations under the trilateral statements, endangering regional stability and peace.

Ararat Mirzoyan also referred to the Azerbaijani actions of targeting the civilian population in order to create a humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh, exerting psychological pressure, and deliberately obstructing the normal operation of vital infrastructure.

Minister Mirzoyan stressed that the above-mentioned actions are one of the obvious manifestations of Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing and Armenophobia. In this regard, the Minister stressed the need for a targeted and clear response from the international community, including the United States.

Both sides attached importance to taking steps to de-escalate the situation.

During the telephone conversation, the Armenian Foreign Minister presented the position of the Armenian side on starting negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the peace agreement.

The interlocutors touched upon the process of dialogue between Armenia and Turkey.