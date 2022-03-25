Armenia, Finland FMs exchange messages on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations



The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Finland exchanged congratulatory messages on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In his message Ararat Mirzoyan, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia, stressed that during the last three decades Armenia and Finland have developed multifaceted relations anchored on mutual respect and sympathy, adherence to universal values of democracy, rule of law and human rights. Foreign Minister Mirzoyan expressed his confidence that through joint efforts Armenia and Finland will give a new impetus to intensification of partnership and expanding the bilateral agenda.

Congratulating his Armenian counterpart, Pekka Haavisto, Foreign Minister of Finland, noted that Armenia and Finland have every reason to be proud of the common achievements during the three decades of bilateral cooperation. Minister Haavisto emphasized the importance of further strengthening relations with Armenia and reiterated Finland’s support to Armenia’s democratic path.