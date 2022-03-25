Armenia expects Russian peacekeepers to ensure withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from Parukh village – MFA

The Armenian Foreign Ministry expects the Russian peacekeepers to ensure the immediate withdrawal of Azerbaijani troops from Artsakh.

The Azerbaijani incursion that started on March 24 in the area of ​​responsibility of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation in Nagorno Karabakh, in the section of the village of Parukh in the Askeran region, continues.

“The invading Azerbaijani units opened fire on the bases of the Defense Army last night. The situation in Nagorno-Karabakh remains tense,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We expect that the peacekeeping force of the Russian Federation will take measures to ensure the immediate withdrawal of the units of the Azerbaijani armed forces from the area of ​​responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, which will mean the return of Azerbaijani troops to the starting position of March 23,” the Ministry said.