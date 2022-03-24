Vitaly Balasanyan authorized to negotiate with Azerbaijani side on resumption of gas supply

Vitaly Balasanyan, Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Artsakh, has been authorized to hold negotiations with the Azerbaijani side, Artsakh InfoCenter reports.

The negotiations with the Azerbaijani side on resumption of gas supply continue with the support of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

The Government of the Republic of Artsakh seeks to resolve this crucial humanitarian issue as soon as possible, and all possible measures are being taken in the diplomatic arena, which are not subject to publicity.

By the decree of the President of the Republic of Artsakh, the Secretary of the Security Council Vitaly Balasanyan has been authorized to work with the Russian peacekeeping troops and negotiate with the Azerbaijani to solve issues created by Azerbaijan.