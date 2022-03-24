Russia calls for soonest resumption of gas supply to Artsakh

Russia urges to resolve the issue of gas supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) as soon as possible so as not to aggravate the difficult humanitarian situation in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

“In contacts with both sides, we urge to solve the problem of gas supplies to this region as soon as possible, the relevant work is being carried out through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Energy of our country and Gazprom,” Zakharova said.

“We proceed from the fact that aggravating the already difficult humanitarian situationis unacceptable, ordinary people should not suffer,” she said.