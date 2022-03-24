Renault suspends manufacturing in Moscow

French car manufacturer Renault has announced that it is suspending work at its Moscow factory once more.

Renault had restarted operations in Moscow this week, after pausing work following the start of military actions in Ukraine.

The Board of Directors of Renault Group met today and approved the following items:

Renault Group activities in its manufacturing plant in Moscow are suspended as of today.

Regarding its stake in AVTOVAZ, Renault Group is assessing the available options, taking into account the current environment, while acting responsibly towards its 45,000 employees in Russia.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening it stressed that it was already complying with international sanctions on Russia.