President Khachaturyan, Federation leaders discuss development of football in Armenia

President Vahagn Khachaturyan received President of the Football Federation of Armenia Armen Melikbekyan and Vice President Armen Nikoghosyan.

The programs aimed at the development of football in Armenia were discussed during the meeting.

Armen Melikbekyan presented to President Vahagn Khachaturyan the strategy to make Armenia more recognizable through football, developed by the Federation.

The programs aimed at the improvement of football infrastructure in Armenia, the development of youth and club football, the development of youth and national teams, as well as the series of events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the FFA were discussed.