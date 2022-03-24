North Korea tests banned intercontinental missile

North Korea has tested a banned intercontinental missile for the first time since 2017, according to South Korea, the BBC reports.

The missile, which fell in waters south of Japan, flew for more than an hour and reached an altitude of more than 6,000km.

Japanese officials estimated it had a range of 1,100km – which meant it could theoretically reach the United States.

In recent weeks the country has launched a flurry of tests, including some that the US and South Korea said were trials of an ICBM system.