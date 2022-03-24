NATO leaders arrive in Brussels for Ukraine summit

NATO leaders have arrived in Brussels to consider their next steps in response to Ukraine crisis.

The group assembled for a traditional “family photo” ahead of their meeting, which has been described as one of the most important in the history of the alliance, as the war enters its second month.

Speaking before the summit, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said “allies have provided support for Ukraine to help its “fundamental right to defense,” but again underlines that the military alliance’s core task is the defense and protection of NATO members.

Because Ukraine is not a member, the alliance is not sending troops into the country, although it is increasing its military presence in neighboring NATO countries.

Stoltenberg said NATO leaders will talk today about a “reset for our deterrence and defense in the longer term.”

“The first step is the establishment of four new battlegroups in the eastern part of the alliance, in Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia,” he said.