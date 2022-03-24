Importers of 7,000 electric cars to be exempt from customs duties in Armenia

The Armenian Government will grant customs exemption to importers of 7 000 electric cars in 2023 and 8,000 cars in 2023, Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan told a government sitting today. He said those cars will be exempt from VAT, as well.

He said the list of other goods that will also be exempt from customs duties will be published in the near future.

“The import of electric cars is exempt from VAT until 2024. I think it is a unique opportunity for this trend to take place in Armenia. Electric cars are the future, and we must all be committed to it,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan emphasized.

He instructed embers of the government to give priority to electric cars as much as possible when purchasing a vehicle.