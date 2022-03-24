Chelsea to be allowed to sell tickets

Chelsea football club will be allowed to sell tickets to away games, cup matches and games involving the women’s team after the UK government made alterations to the club’s special license, the BBC reports.

The club have been unable to sell tickets since owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the government as part of its response to Russia’s “special operation” in Ukraine.

Under the changed license, the club will not receive any revenue from ticket sales. Proceeds will go directly to the Premier League and then be distributed to the relevant party.

Chelsea fans can purchase tickets for future Premier League away games, with any revenue going to the host team.

The move means Chelsea will be able to sell tickets for their home Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid on 6 April and the FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium on the weekend of 16 April.