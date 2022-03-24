Azerbaijani forces violate the line of contact in Askeran direction

On March 24, at 16:00, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces violated the line of contact in the direction of Parukh village of Askeran region, Artsakh’s InfoCenter reports.

Representatives of the Russian peacekeeping troops stationed in the Artsakh Republic are trying to stop the enemy’s further advance through negotiations, to to force them to return to starting positions.



According to the InfoCenter, women and children from Khramort community of Askeran region have been evacuated for security reasons.



The population is urged to remain calm, the situation in all other parts of the line of contact is stable at the moment.